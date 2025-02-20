Another fantastic season ended with a disappointing playoff exit for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who fell two games short of Super Bowl LIX by losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs.

The Ravens will have important decisions to make in the summer, but before focusing on the most relevant players on the roster or potential trade additions, the front office has already started to shape the offseason roster.

The NFL‘s personnel notice from January 19 shows that Baltimore re-signed veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, who is getting another chance to prove his worth on Jackson’s team after a year where he lacked opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kirkwood gets another chance in Baltimore

Kirkwood, 30, spent 2024 with the Ravens’ practice squad. He caught the team’s eye while on tryout during last year’s minicamp but failed to make a single regular season appearance.

Keith Kirkwood #18 of the New Orleans Saints during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

After going undrafted in 2018, Kirkwood spent his first two NFL seasons with the Saints, leaving for a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers before returning to New Orleans. In 2023, he took part in 13 games―4 starts―logging four catches for 37 yards. Most of his reps came on special teams though, with 89 snaps.

Advertisement

see also From superstars to salary kings: The 25 NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks

Kirkwood is entering his eighth year in the NFL with 31 appearances under his belt, having recorded 24 receptions for 294 yards with three touchdowns. This summer, he’ll work for another chance to stay around Jackson and company for another year, hoping to get more opportunities to see the field in 2025 as the Ravens chase a long-awaited Super Bowl appearance.

Advertisement

Ravens re-sign another WR ahead of 2025 NFL season

Before re-signing Kirkwood, Baltimore also decided to bring back wideout Anthony Miller for its offseason 90-man roster. On January 21, the player was tied to a reserve/future deal for the 2025 NFL season.

Miller, 30, entered the NFL as a second-round pick out of Memphis in 2018, when the Chicago Bears used a 51th overall pick to get him. But his time in the Windy City lasted only two years before he started to bounce around the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anthony Miller #6 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

Miller went on to have stints with multiple teams, working for the Houston Texans (2021), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021–2022), San Francisco 49ers (2023), Indianapolis Colts (2023), and Kansas City Chiefs (2024) before landing in Baltimore last year.

Advertisement

He was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the Ravens’ Week 17 win over the Houston Texans, where he caught one pass from Jackson for 16 yards. A few weeks later, Jackson passed the ball to Miller three times during Baltimore’s Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller was also active the following week, catching one pass for 16 yards during the 25-27 loss to Buffalo.