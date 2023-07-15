Marketa Vondrousova‘s extraordinary journey continued as she secured her place in the Wimbledon 2023 final, defying all odds as an unseeded player. With notable victories over top-tier opponents like Jessica Pegula, Vondrousova has established herself as a formidable force on the court, captivating audiences with her skill and determination.

In the highly anticipated final, Vondrousova will face off against the experienced Ons Jabeur, both vying for their first Grand Slam title. This thrilling matchup promises to deliver a captivating display of tennis prowess and is sure to captivate fans around the world. Especially since the two players have previously appeared finals of this magnitude.

Notably, Vondrousova’s journey follows her previous feat at Roland Garros in 2019, where she narrowly missed out on the title against Ashleigh Barty. Her remarkable achievement at Wimbledon in this year’s edition positioned her as the first unseeded woman in the Open Era to be a finalist.

How old is Marketa Vondrousova?

Marketa Vondrousova is 24 years old. She was born on June 28, 1999.

Where is Marketa Vondrousova from?

Marketa Vondrousova is Czech. Her place of birth was Sokolov, Czech Republic.

How tall is Marketa Vondrousova?

Marketa Vondrousova is 5’8”.

Who is Marketa Vondrousova’s coach?

Marketa Vondrousova’s coach is Jan Mertl.

Marketa Vondrousova’s WTA ranking

Marketa Vondrousova is ranked 42nd on the WTA tour as of July 3.

Marketa Vondrousova’s titles

Marketa Vondrousova has won one title in singles, the 2017 Ladies Open Biel Bienne. However, she has also earned the silver medal at the 2020 Olympics.

Marketa Vondrousova’s prize money

Marketa Vondrousova has earned $5,447,411 in prize money.

Marketa Vondrousova’s Instagram

Marketa Vondrousova is on Instagram at @marketavondrousova.