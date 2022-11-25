Maryland host Rutgers at SECU Stadium in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to find out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Maryland vs Rutgers: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 13 in the US

Rutgers visit Maryland in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about this Big Ten East Division game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Maryland are a huge 14.5-point favorite to finish the season with a win against Rutgers to post a 7-5 record. The Terrapins are on a three-game losing streak after facing contenders such as Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State. QB sensation Taulia Tagovailoa has already broken the school's career record for passing yards. Maryland lead the all-time series 10-7.

Rutgers have lost four in a row in their toughest stretch of the season: Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. Last week, the Scarlet Knights were crushed by the Nittany Lions 55-10. Rutgers will try to end the season on a good note considering they're no bowl elegible.

Maryland vs Rutgers: Date

The Maryland Terrapins will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 26 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

Maryland vs Rutgers: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Maryland vs Rutgers in the US

Maryland and Rutgers will clash in Week 13 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This matchup will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Big Ten Network.