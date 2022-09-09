The Hurricanes are huge favorites against Southern Miss with a familiar face coming to Florida: Frank Gore Jr. Here you will find date, time, and TV channel to watch or live stream free this match in the US.

Miami will host Southern Miss as part of Week 2 in the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can see the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Hurricanes are a 25-point favorite after a blowout 70-13 win against Bethane-Cook on Week 1 with a tremendous performance by rusher Henry Parrish Jr with three touchdowns. In his first year as head coach in Miami, Mario Cristobal has given hope to thousands of fans from The U who believe this might be the year to do something special. At the moment, Miami is number 15 in almost every poll in the nation chasing carefully and consistently some college powerhouses. This game might be good preparation before Week's 3 crucial matchup with No.6 ranked team in the nation: Texas A&M.

The story with Southern Miss has to be Frank Gore Jr playing at Miami. His father, legendary NFL rusher, Frank Gore, achieved a place in the Hurricanes' Hall of Fame after a great college carrer which could have been much better if not for a serious knee injury. Nowadays, Frank Gore Jr is doing merits on its own at Southern Miss. On Week 1, Gore Jr rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Also, the phenomenal prospect threw a 48-yard pass in the 29-27 loss with Liberty which went to four overtime.

Miami (FL) vs Southern Miss: Date

Southern Miss will visit Miami on Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Miami (FL) vs Southern Miss: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Miami (FL) vs Southern Miss in the US

Miami (FL) will face off against Southern Miss in Week 2 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season and the game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don’t want to miss the match in the United States is the ACC Network.