Michael Page sends subtle shot to UFC with entrance song after claiming to feel disrespected by the promotion

The UFC is known for two things: allowing freedom speech, and having to deal with fighters’ egos constantly. Well, the perfect storm between both gave birth to a controversial entrance from Michael Page, who showed his discomfort with the organization by using “They Don’t Care About Us” by Michael Jackson as his entrance song.

Michael ‘Venom‘ Page, or MVP as he also known, is one of the biggest British MMA fighters of all time. Hence, when he saw he wasn’t on the co-main event, and was even lower on the card, he said he “found it very, very strange and disrespectful.”

From that to entering singing to “They Don’t Care About Us,” the fact is MVP has given plenty to the sport and to the UK. He is arguably a bigger name than the fighters in the co-main event, which features Luke Riley and Michael Aswell.

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MVP’s style divides opinions

Page has one of the best and most well-versed striking styles in the UFC. He has incredible speed, reflexes, a masterful understanding of reach, and a karate stance that makes opponents confused. He is also capable of delivering highlight-reel knockouts in the blink of an eye.

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On the other hand, he is very methodic, and doesn’t like to take unnecessary risks, which sometimes might lead to slow-paced, uneventful fights. Hence, when he is in the octagon, fans must be patient and wait for the explosion, but meanwhile, not much will happen.

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see also Jon Jones reveals real reason why he rejected fight vs Alex Pereira on UFC White House

MVP arrived to UFC as a star but has been winding down

MVP arrived to the UFC past his prime. He is still a very good fighter, but he arrived in his late 30s. He’s had five fights in the UFC, all have gone the distance, though he has won four of them. Since he hasn’t been delivering the KOs he used to have in Bellator or other organizations, his stock has been declining a bit.

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He beat his UFC London opponent, Sam Patterson, with an easy but objectively boring decision. He didn’t get a post-fight interview, which is really strange for a big name that just won on a big card. Things might get really sour after this.