Alex Cora sends emotional farewell after Red Sox exit: ‘Boston, we will miss you’

The Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora have officially parted ways following a difficult start to the 2026 season, marking the end of a notable era in Boston. The decision came after the club opened the year with a 10-17 record, prompting a major shift in leadership despite Cora’s recent history of success with the franchise.

After Alex Cora was fired, he addressed the departure with an emotional message directed at the fanbase and organization. “Boston, we will miss you. Gracias for making us part of you. #RedSoxNation, you are the ❤️ of that team, keep believing, you really care and that’s what pushes everyone in the @RedSox to give it all day in and day out. With respect and love, AC,” he wrote, reflecting on his connection with the city and supporters.

The move closes a tenure that included a World Series championship and multiple postseason appearances, but also recent inconsistency that contributed to back-to-back struggles in the AL East. Despite a brief return to playoff contention in 2025, the Red Sox were unable to sustain momentum early in 2026, leading to the organization’s decision to make a change.

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Interim leadership takes over amid uncertain stretch

With Cora out, Chad Tracy, who had been managing Triple-A Worcester, has stepped in to lead the team, and the Red Sox have responded with two straight wins to move to 12–17. The organization now faces the challenge of rebuilding consistency while navigating expectations in a highly competitive division.

Boston, we will miss you.

Gracias for making us part of you. #RedSoxNation, you are the ❤️ of that team, keep believing, you really care and that’s what pushes everyone in the @RedSox to give it all day in and day out.

With respect and love

AC — Alex (@ac13alex) April 28, 2026

Cora leaves Boston with a managerial record of 620-541, highlighted by the historic 2018 season that ended with a World Series title. However, recent inconsistency ultimately defined the end of his second stint, as the franchise moves into a new phase of leadership and direction.

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