Dana White reveals why Josh Hokit vs Derrick Lewis was added to UFC White House card after win vs Curtis Blaydes in UFC 327

UFC 327 was one for the books. A huge event that saw Josh Hokit and Curtis Blaydes earn fight of the night honors. After a historic fight, the new heavyweight star also earned a spot on the already-closed UFC White House card against the legendary Derrick Lewis. Dana White revealed why he did the fight.

During UFC 327’s press conference, Dana White revealed that it was United States President, Donald Trump, who was in attendance, the one that asked Dana “Why is Derrick Lewis not in the White House card?”

So, White told Lewis Trump wanted him on the card, to which Lewis replied “I absolutely want to fight on the card.” However, matchmaker Nick Maynard couldn’t find Lewis a fight quick enough, because soon thereafter, Hokit won against Blaydes in one of the best fights of all time.

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After that, Joe Rogan (commentator for the UFC) said “is there another slot open on the White House card?” That prompted White to go back to Maynard and sent him to Hokit’s dressing room to negotiate. “Hokit was getting into an ambulance and said yes,” White said.

Josh Hokit vs Curtis Blaydes is arguably the best heavyweight bout of all time

When you think heavyweights, you usually think knockouts, and not that much cardio. Hokit and Blaydes threw for more than 300 significant strikes combined, and both guys showed cardio, resiliency, power, and grit. It was an amazing fight all around and Hokit’s personality was matched by his skill.

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Josh Hokit is rising crazy-fast within the UFC confines

With an unapologetic, trash-talking, cringey, and loud personality, Josh Hokit has rapidly became one of the most mediatic names in the UFC. His weigh in clip alone did more than 15 million views across all platforms. A PR dream and nightmare at the same time, Hokit is already a huge name to follow.

However, as Dana White said, “once he fights, we all forget about it” and he also stated that he is not precisely a fan of Hokit shtick but that he can “talk the talk.” Hokit is 9-0 with eight finishes and a huge figure rising.