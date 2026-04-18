How much will Gilbert Burns and Mike Malott make in UFC Winnipeg?

Gilbert Burns is a hugely known name at the welterweight division. Mike Malott is an up-and-comer with cold intentions. They will face off in the main event of UFC Winnipeg. However, are their purses similar for this fight?

Being a top contender for years pays off. For his headline fight at UFC Fight Night 242: Burns vs. Brady in September 2024, Burns received $157,500 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. It’s rumored that his paycheck for the Michael Morales fight was along those amounts as well.

Mike Malott’s pays haven’t been disclosed, but he earns significantly less, due to his UFC ranking. Given that this is a main event though, it’s wildly speculated that this will undoubtedly be Malott’s biggest check in the UFC.

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Burns vs. Malott is a battle of momentums

While Burns is the known face, his prime is gone. In fact, he has lost his last four fights, though he’s been highly competitive in pretty much all of them. Burns’ record now stands at 22-9 with 15 finishes. He is a very well-rounded fighter, but his biggest strength is his Jiu-Jitsu.

As for Malott, his hype train was derailed by a loss to Neil Magny in 2024, but after that, he’s bounced back with three-straight wins. Malott has a 13-2-1 record with 11 finishes. He is regarded as a prospect despite being 34 years old.

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When was the last time that UFC made an event in Canada?

This marks the return of the UFC to Canada after a six-month span. The last event on Canadian soil was UFC Fight Night: De Ridder vs. Allen, which took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, back in October, 2025.

As for the Winnipeg area, it’s the first event since 2017, when UFC held UFC on Fox: Lawler vs. Dos Anjos. Malott will be the hometown hero and will hope to deliver a happy ending to the night to his fellow Canadiens in the stands.