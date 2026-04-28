Austin Reaves reportedly optimistic ahead of Game 5 vs Rockets, but Lakers will still wait

Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic were spotted on the sidelines during Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets as they continued to recover from injuries sustained in Madrid. A new report has surfaced regarding Reaves and his potential availability for Game 5.

According to ESPN‘s Shams Charania, Reaves is optimistic about returning to the court for the Lakers in Game 5. “Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves is optimistic about returning to action in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night after missing approximately four weeks due to a Grade 2 oblique strain,” Charania posted on social media.

Despite Reaves’ optimism, the Lakers are approaching his return with caution. Charania noted that Reaves will be a game-time decision for the third consecutive game, having been considered since Game 3.

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This report complements Monday’s update, which detailed not only Austin Reaves’ movements but also included injury reports for Doncic and Kevin Durant ahead of Game 5 between the Rockets and the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves is optimistic to return to action in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night after missing about four weeks with a Grade 2 oblique strain, sources tell ESPN. Reaves will be a game-time decision for the third consecutive contest. pic.twitter.com/gT6nYaEPY1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2026

Why are the Lakers hesitant to play Reaves?

With the Lakers holding an advantage in their series and just one win away from securing a spot in the Western Conference semifinals, the coaching staff and medical team may be opting to allow Reaves to fully recover for the challenges ahead.

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However, if Reaves take the court for the Lakers on Wednesday, it will highlight his significant impact on the team. After a four-week absence, Los Angeles has the opportunity to close out the series and progress further in the NBA playoffs.

Reaves’ playoff performance with the Lakers

As fans await the official announcement, Reaves is eager to add to his playoff experience. This would mark his fourth consecutive playoff appearance and his 27th postseason game.

Averaging 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game across 26 playoff contests, Reaves is determined to demonstrate that this season is among his finest. Winning a title would cement his status in the NBA.

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