Kyle Tucker talks about walk-off feeling after Dodgers’ comeback win over Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a dramatic 5-4 comeback win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night, with right fielder Kyle Tucker delivering the decisive moment in the bottom of the ninth. Despite the high-stakes situation, the star outfielder’s reaction remained unusually calm, continuing a trend that has defined his early days in Los Angeles.

Tucker drove in the winning runs with a two-out, two-run single off Marlins reliever Tyler Phillips, completing the Dodgers’ rally at Dodger Stadium. Even after the hit, his celebration was muted as he briefly paused at first base before teammates rushed out to greet him. “It wasn’t quite loud yet until we actually ended up winning the game there and Sho scored,” Tucker said, according to MLB.com.

He also added, “So I was like, ‘Did I get the score wrong?’ But afterwards I saw everyone running out and it got loud and everything, so I was like, ‘OK, sweet, this is sick.’”

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The win marked the Dodgers’ 20th victory of the season and highlighted another late-game comeback, with Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman helping set the stage in the final inning. Tucker’s hit capped the rally, even as his overall offensive rhythm continues to develop in his first season with the club after signing a $240 million deal in the offseason, a stretch in which Tucker made definitive statement on his role this season.

KYLE TUCKER WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/EdxoHGjLWa — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 28, 2026

Tucker’s calm approach defines early Dodgers tenure

Since joining Los Angeles, Tucker has quickly become known for his steady demeanor, regardless of performance. That approach was on full display during the walk-off moment, where emotion took a back seat to execution.

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Manager Dave Roberts has recently adjusted the lineup, moving Tucker down in the order to help ease pressure and allow his at-bats to develop more naturally. The move has shown early signs of improvement, with Tucker’s quality of contact trending upward even as he continues to search for consistent results.

Dodgers remain confident in Tucker’s long-term impact

Despite early offensive inconsistency, the Dodgers remain confident that Tucker’s production will align with expectations over time. For now, Los Angeles continues to benefit from timely contributions, while Tucker focuses on maintaining his approach and waiting for his breakout stretch at the plate.