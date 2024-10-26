Trending topics:
UFC

MMA News: Dana White reveals possible next opponent for Merab Dvalishvili

After the UFC 308 bout, Dana White stepped forward to discuss what could be the next fight for champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Dana White attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
© Getty ImagesDana White attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

By Richard Tovar

Dana White was pleased with Ilia Topuria’s victory at UFC 308, and during the press conference, he addressed several key topics, including what could be next for champion Merab Dvalishvili.

According to White, Dvalishvili may defend his UFC Bantamweight Championship against Umar Nurmagomedov, stating that this matchup “absolutely” could be the title fight. However, he did not specify an exact date for the bout.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Warriors' Hield praises Curry's leadership after standout performance
NBA

NBA News: Warriors' Hield praises Curry's leadership after standout performance

NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey makes something clear about shooting struggles
NBA

NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey makes something clear about shooting struggles

NFL fines 49ers' Trent Williams for controversial action against Andy Reid's Chiefs player
NFL

NFL fines 49ers' Trent Williams for controversial action against Andy Reid's Chiefs player

Not even Messi could achieve it: Yamal's record-breaking performance for Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Soccer

Not even Messi could achieve it: Yamal's record-breaking performance for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Better Collective Logo