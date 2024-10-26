MMA News: Dana White reveals possible next opponent for Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White was pleased with Ilia Topuria’s victory at UFC 308, and during the press conference, he addressed several key topics, including what could be next for champion Merab Dvalishvili.
According to White, Dvalishvili may defend his UFC Bantamweight Championship against Umar Nurmagomedov, stating that this matchup “absolutely” could be the title fight. However, he did not specify an exact date for the bout.
Developing story…
