MMA News: Henry Cejudo makes something clear about Ilia Topuria after winning UFC 308

Henry Cejudo didn’t stay silent, stirring up conversation about an important award that he believes should go to Ilia Topuria over another fighter who’s also performed at a high level.

Henry Cejudo prepares to face Merab Dvalishvili in their bantamweight fight during UFC 298 at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California.
Henry Cejudo prepares to face Merab Dvalishvili in their bantamweight fight during UFC 298 at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

By Richard Tovar

Henry Cejudo decided to fuel the Fighter of the Year conversation right after Ilia Topuria’s impressive fight against Holloway, where the Spanish-Georgian fighter defeated the American to retain the Featherweight Championship.

Everyone was stunned by Topuria’s boxing style, which once again earned him a UFC victory—this time against a veteran like Holloway. Cejudo, equally impressed, took to his X account to say that Topuria should be Fighter of the Year over Alex Pereira, who has also had an outstanding year.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

