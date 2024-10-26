MMA News: Henry Cejudo makes something clear about Ilia Topuria after winning UFC 308

Henry Cejudo didn’t stay silent, stirring up conversation about an important award that he believes should go to Ilia Topuria over another fighter who’s also performed at a high level.

Henry Cejudo decided to fuel the Fighter of the Year conversation right after Ilia Topuria’s impressive fight against Holloway, where the Spanish-Georgian fighter defeated the American to retain the Featherweight Championship.

Everyone was stunned by Topuria’s boxing style, which once again earned him a UFC victory—this time against a veteran like Holloway. Cejudo, equally impressed, took to his X account to say that Topuria should be Fighter of the Year over Alex Pereira, who has also had an outstanding year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…