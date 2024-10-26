UFC Video: Ilia Topuria defeats Max Holloway to retain Featherweight Championship belt

Max Holloway entered with hopes of taking the UFC Featherweight Championship from Ilia Topuria, who looked far more dangerous from the very start of their fight in Abu Dhabi.

Ilia Topuria entered UFC 308 as champion to face Max Holloway, who was eager to win another fight in 2024 after claiming the symbolic BMF title. Holloway wanted a real title, but he couldn’t take it from the Spanish-Georgian fighter.

In the first round, Holloway’s reach advantage with his kicks was evident, but so was Topuria’s power. The champion took Holloway down at 3:30, showcasing his boxing-style knockout power. Holloway was cautious of Topuria’s heavy punches, and the round clearly went to Ilia.

The second round saw a flurry of punches from Topuria landing on Holloway’s face, with the crowd chanting Topuria’s name. Yet, it was the American who took the second round with a score of 10-9, managing to keep his opponent at a bit more distance.

The third round started quickly, with expectations that the bout would last the full five rounds. But stopping Topuria was impossible, as his boxing style seemed too much for Holloway to handle. The blow that broke Holloway’s balance came at 3:48—a punch to the face that cornered the American, allowing Topuria to deliver the final strikes.

Another Championship Loss for Holloway

Unfortunately, Max Holloway hasn’t won a championship belt since 2017. While he successfully defended his title three times, he’s been unable to reclaim it since losing it in 2019 to Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway has suffered three defeats in title fights—most recently to Topuria—without securing a win.

Ilia Topuria Remains Undefeated in the UFC

Topuria has remained unbeaten since his featherweight debut in 2015, racking up 16 wins. Before his bout with Holloway, he captured the UFC Featherweight Championship from Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.