The 2022 MotoGP season features the Austrian Grand Prix, the 13th of the 2022 season

The MotoGP will have this Sunday, August 21, the 13th race of the 2022 season, the Austrian Grand Prix.

Undoubtedly a very favorable qualification for "Pecco" Bagnaia, who will start in second place (Bastianini will have pole position) with the clear chance of getting closer to the leader Fabio Quartararo, who should start in fifth place. Thanks to his victories in the last two Grands Prix, the Italian from Ducati has managed to get quite close to the French Yamaha rider (see the standings here).

However, the difference at the moment is 49 points between Quartararo and Bagnaia, so the Frenchman should worry more about Aleix Espargaro, who is second on 22 points. However, the Spaniard will start ninth, so his goal will be to overtake Fabio. It will undoubtedly be an interesting race on a Sunday that will also have all the action of the Nascar 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen.

Austrian Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Live Stream: FuboTV

Austrian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Austrian Grand Prix: Storylines

The last two Grands Prix have been victories for Francesco Bagnaia, who had it not been for the multiple setbacks he suffered in several of the first 11 races on the calendar (due to his own and others' mistakes) would surely be much closer to the leader Quartararo today, or even leading himself.

However, in the last two Grands Prix these mistakes seem to have been left behind and he now wants to go for the third consecutive victory. It will be an interesting duel against the tough Bastianini, who of course will seek victory from him. Another attraction that the race will have will be with Aleix Espargaro, who will surely try to catch up with Quartararo, despite starting 4 positions behind.

How to Watch Austrian Grand Prix in the U.S. and the UK

The 13th race of this 2022 MotoGP will take place this Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC and CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

In the UK, this race will be broadcast on: BT Sport 2, Sky HD channel 871, Sky 414, TalkTalk 409, Virgin 528, BT TV 431.

Austrian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this race. Here are the odds according to Caliente: Enea Bastianini is the favorite with +200 odds, followed by Franceso Bagnaia with +250. After them come Fabio Quartararo (+550), Jorge Martin and Jack Miller (+700) in the first 5 places.

