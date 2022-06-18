This Sunday, June 18, the tenth Grand Prix of this 2022 MotoGP season will take place, the Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, and here you can find everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

MotoGP comes to the tracks of the Sachsenring Circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany for what will be the tenth Grand Prix of the season, the Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

Once again, as has been the case in the last Grand Prix of this 2022 MotoGP season, “Pecco” Bagnaia obtained pole position for the main race. He did it after marking a time of 1: 19.931 against 1: 20.007 of Quartararo, second in the qualification and first in the standings (click here to see the complete standings).

It will be a good opportunity for the Frenchman to continue asserting his leadership as Aleix Espargaro, his immediate pursuer, will start in fourth position and Zarco (4th in the standings) in third place. It will be an interesting weekend for motorsport and we will also have all the action from the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.

MotoGP 2022 German Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Sachsenring Circuit, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany

Live Stream: FuboTV

MotoGP 2022 German Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

MotoGP 2022 German Grand Prix: Storylines

The last race in Catalunya could not have been better for the leader Fabio Quartararo. Polesitter in that race, "Pecco" Bagnaia was sidelined at the circuit's first corner by a crash by Takaaki Nakagami. Then Enea Bastianini would be out of the race, the third of the standings, who like his compatriot Bagniaia did not score points.

Quartararo comfortably won the race, and the celebration was even greater when his immediate pursuer in that Grand Prix and in the standings, Espargaro, got confused and stopped running with one lap to go, finishing fifth despite having been second until the blooper moment.

This Grand Prix would seem to start well again for the leader, who will start second and if he keeps his place, he would once again make a difference to his pursuers. Obviously he will have to be careful since behind him will be Zarco and Espargaro who will try to overtake him to deduct points in the standings.

How to Watch MotoGP 2022 German Grand Prix in the U.S. and the UK

The tenth race of this 2022 Moto GP will take place this Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Sachsenring Circuit, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: NBC and CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

In the UK, you can watch it on: BT Sport 2, Sky HD channel 871, Sky 414, TalkTalk 409, Virgin 528, BT TV 431.

How to watch MotoGP 2022 Germany Grand Prix anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

MotoGP 2022 German Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this race. Here are the odds according to Caliente: Francesco Bagnaia is the favorite at +100, followed by Fabio Quartararo with +175. After them come Aleix Espargaro (+600), Johann Zarco (+1100) and Jack Miller (+1400) in the first 5 places.

*Odds via Caliente