The 2022 Nascar Cup Series arrives at Texas Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, 4th race of the 2022 playoffs. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

As expected, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race was completely chaotic due not only to the difficulty of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, but also due to the intense competition among the playoff drivers to be among the best 12 advancing to the next round. Ultimately, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick and (surprisingly) Kyle Busch were eliminated.

The remaining 12 will fight from now on to be among the best 8 drivers who will advance to the next phase. At the moment, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe would be eliminated (see the standings here), although the difference in points is very small and from now on anything could happen.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, September 24

12:35 PM (ET) - Practice

1:20 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, September 25

3:30 PM (ET) – Race

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, PRN.

