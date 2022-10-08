The Bank of America Roval 400 will be the 6th playoffs race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

This weekend will take place the 6th 2022 playoffs race of the Nascar Cup Series, the Bank of America Roval 400. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This weekend it will finally be known who will be the second 4 eliminated. There are still 12 drivers left, of which only 8 will access the next round and continue in the fight for the championship. At the moment, the eliminated are Austin Cindric, William Byron, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman (see the playoff standings here).

In this race they will have the chance to save themselves, although for Bell and Bowman it will be very difficult. However, Cindric and Byron are not that far behind Briscoe and Suarez, the last qualified. A good performance would undoubtedly allow them to advance to the next round. That is why it will be an all or nothing race, in a weekend that will also feature the action of the F1 Japan GP, in which Max Verstappen could be proclaimed champion.

Bank of America Roval 400: Race Information

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina

Bank of America Roval 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Bank of America Roval 400: Storylines

There is less and less left for the end of this 2022 season and there are only a few weeks left to meet the Nascar Cup Series champion. This weekend, the fans will know who will be the 8 drivers who will be able to go for the championship, since of the 12 that are still in competition, 4 will be eliminated, and that is why this is an all or nothing race.

Of the 4 that currently occupy the last places, Cindric and Byron are the ones with the best chances of passing the round (for Bell and Bowman it is very difficult). And for them they will have to overcome Chase Briscoe (8th) or Daniel Suarez (7th), who is somewhat higher in the standings and above all in this race starts in 3rd place on the grid. However, Cindric will start 5th and could be a threat to Briscoe, who will start 17th.

How to Watch Bank of America Roval 400in the US

This 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, October 9 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: NBC Sports, SiriusXM, PRN.

Bank of America Roval 400: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chase Elliot is the favorite with 6.00 odds follow by Tyler Reddick with 7.00; Joey Logano with 9.00 and AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric and William Byron with 10.00 in the first 6 places.

BetMGM Chase Elliot 6.00 Tyler Reddick 7.00 Joey Logano 9.00 AJ Allmendinger 10.00 Austin Cindric 10.00 William Byron 10.00

