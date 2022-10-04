This weekend will take place the Bank of America Roval 400, the 6th 2022 Nascar Cup Series playoff race, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Nascar Cup Series will present this weekend the 6th race of the 2022 playoffs, the Bank of America Roval 400. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

There is less and less left for the grand finale of this 2022 season of the Nascar Cup Series. There are only 5 races left on the calendar, so in a month we will already know the champion of this truly exceptional season, which has already had 19 different winners, a clear example of how competitive Nascar is.

Of the 12 currently competing, only 8 will go through to the next phase. At the moment, those eliminated are Austin Cindric, William Byron, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman. The difference between 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th is very little (see the standings here) and that is why this race will be truly unmissable, as will the F1 Japan GP.

Bank of America Roval 400: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, October 8

12:00 PM (ET) - Practice

1:00 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, October 9

2:00 PM (ET) – Race

Bank of America Roval 400: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the Bank of America Roval 400 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: NBC Sports, SiriusXM, PRN.

