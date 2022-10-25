The 9th 2022 Nascar Cup Series playoff race, the Xfinity 500, will take place this weekend and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The Nascar Cup Series will present this weekend the 9th race of the 2022 playoffs, Xfinity 500. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

This weekend will see the final cut in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series playoffs. At the moment there are 8 drivers competing for the championship title, of which only four will go through to the final race that will take place on November 6. One of them is already confirmed, Joey Logano, winner of the South Point 400.

Of the remaining pilots, Ross Chastain is the best positioned, although only 19 points above Denni Hamlin, the last one who would be eliminated (see the standings here). And although, for example, Chase Briscoe is complicated, all the drivers have chances so it will be an intense race on a weekend that will also have all the action of the F1 Mexican Grand Prix.

Xfinity 500: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, October 29

12:00 PM (ET) - Practice

12:45 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, October 30

2:00 PM (ET) – Race

Xfinity 500: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the Xfinity 500 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

