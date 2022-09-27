This YellaWood 500 will be the 5th 2022 Nascar Cup Series playoff race, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

This weekend will take place the YellaWood 500, the 4th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series playoffs. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

After an intense race, as expected, at the Texas Motor Speedway, the standings of the playoffs have been modified and drivers who passed the first round very comfortably, are now more complicated (see the standings here). Such is the case of Chase Elliot, at the moment eighth, and Christopher Bell who was in 11th place.

The one who could take advantage was Daniel Suarez, the only one of the four who started in the elimination zone who has managed to get out of it. Now, the Mexican is in 7th place. Of course, these playoffs will get more and more demanding and we must not miss a detail in this intense weekend for motorsport, since in addition to the Nascar we will have the F1 Singapore GP and the MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand.

YellaWood 500: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, October 1

10:30 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, October 2

2:00 PM (ET) – Race

YellaWood 500: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the YellaWood 500 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

