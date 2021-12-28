NC State against UCLA play in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

NC State vs UCLA: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 Holiday Bowl in the US

No. 18 NC State (9-3) and UCLA (8-4) play for the Holiday Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Petco Park on December 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). A bowl game with a top ranked team hoping for a big win before the end of the year. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

A single loss in the first six weeks of the regular season for NC State Woflpack speaks volumes about the good form of the team's offense. Most of the losses were within the ACC but those losses were by very few points.

UCLA Bruins won eight of twelve games overall with three winning streaks and a 6-3 positive record in the Pac-12 South Division. The Bruins' main problem during the regular season was specifically defensive, but the team knew how to keep the record positive until the end.

NC State vs UCLA: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

NC State vs UCLA: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

NC State vs UCLA: Storylines

North Carolina State Wolfpack were lethal in the first half of the regular season with 5 solid wins and a single loss to Mississippi State 10-24 on the road. After that defeat the team won four consecutive games including two against conference rivals. In total there were three winning streaks for the Wolfpack with two wins at the end of the regular season against Syracuse and North Carolina.

Devin Leary is the Wolfpack's starting quarterback with 283/431 passes completed, 65.7%, 3433 yards, 8.0 yards per attempt, 35 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

UCLA Bruins won the first two games of the regular season in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season against Hawaii 44-10 and against No. 16 LSU 38-27. That winning streak came to an end with a loss to Fresno State 37-40 but the team opened the round of games in Pac-12 with a win over Stanford 35-24 on the road.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the Bruins starting quarterback with 176/284 passes completed, 62%, 2409 yards, 8.5 yards per attempt, 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free NC State vs UCLA in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Holiday Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

NC State vs UCLA: Predictions And Odds

North Carolina State Wolfpack are favorites with -2.5 points to cover and -128 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good offense with 33.1 points per game and defense allows only 19.7 points. UCLA Bruins are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +118 moneyline. The totals is offered at 59.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: NC State -2.5.



FanDuel NC State -2.5 / -128 Totals 59.5 UCLA +2.5 / +118

* Odds via FanDuel