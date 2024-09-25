Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer makes something clear about Georgia Bulldogs before SEC game

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen De Boer detailed the importance of facing an opponent like the Georgia Bulldogs.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen De Boer
© Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen De Boer

By Ignacio Cairola

Interdivisional duels are starting to heat up the action in college football and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer spiced up the lead-up to next Saturday’s SEC showdown against Georgia Bulldogs.

Heading into his first SEC game as Alabama coach, DeBoer was asked about the upcoming matchup with the Bulldogs, and the former Washington Huskies coach spoke about the importance of the rivalry.

“It’s a rivalry where you know you’re playing for something at a high level, it’s a different rivalry to the state rivalries,” said DeBoer. “You know that this game, last year and past years, has meant national championship. It’s a game that deserves to be called a rivalry,” the Crimson Tide coach said on the duel against the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

Both Georgia and Alabama have big ambitions this year. The Bulldogs are ranked in second place, while the Crimson Tide are fourth. Moreover, the main attraction of this game comes from the past, as the last three meetings between these two teams have resulted in two conference championships and one national title.

NCAAF News: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe sends a strong warning to Georgia ahead of SEC match

see also

NCAAF News: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe sends a strong warning to Georgia ahead of SEC match

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe’s warning to Georgia Bulldogs

Jalen Milroe sent a strong warning about the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of a game that could decide the fate of the SEC champs. “Every replay we do, we attack. That’s going to be very important during this game, despite our struggles, playing against a tough opponent is about attacking. We have the mentality to be hungry,” Milroe warned the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

When will Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs face off?

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs meet in a new chapter of the Alabama-Georgia rivalry on Saturday 28 September at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Both teams are 3-0 on the season, while Alabama is making its first appearance in the SEC.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

WNBA Playoffs: Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu ties Maya Moore’s franchise record
Sports

WNBA Playoffs: Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu ties Maya Moore’s franchise record

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart makes something clear on first Alabama-Georgia without Nick Saban
Sports

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart makes something clear on first Alabama-Georgia without Nick Saban

NBA News: Heat's Nikola Jovic opens up about his comeback after injury
NBA

NBA News: Heat's Nikola Jovic opens up about his comeback after injury

Vince McMahon talks about WWE’s Chris Benoit in new Netflix series
Sports

Vince McMahon talks about WWE’s Chris Benoit in new Netflix series

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo