NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer makes something clear about Georgia Bulldogs before SEC game

Interdivisional duels are starting to heat up the action in college football and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer spiced up the lead-up to next Saturday’s SEC showdown against Georgia Bulldogs.

Heading into his first SEC game as Alabama coach, DeBoer was asked about the upcoming matchup with the Bulldogs, and the former Washington Huskies coach spoke about the importance of the rivalry.

“It’s a rivalry where you know you’re playing for something at a high level, it’s a different rivalry to the state rivalries,” said DeBoer. “You know that this game, last year and past years, has meant national championship. It’s a game that deserves to be called a rivalry,” the Crimson Tide coach said on the duel against the Bulldogs.

Both Georgia and Alabama have big ambitions this year. The Bulldogs are ranked in second place, while the Crimson Tide are fourth. Moreover, the main attraction of this game comes from the past, as the last three meetings between these two teams have resulted in two conference championships and one national title.

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe’s warning to Georgia Bulldogs

Jalen Milroe sent a strong warning about the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of a game that could decide the fate of the SEC champs. “Every replay we do, we attack. That’s going to be very important during this game, despite our struggles, playing against a tough opponent is about attacking. We have the mentality to be hungry,” Milroe warned the Bulldogs.

When will Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs face off?

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs meet in a new chapter of the Alabama-Georgia rivalry on Saturday 28 September at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Both teams are 3-0 on the season, while Alabama is making its first appearance in the SEC.