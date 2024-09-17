NCAAF News: Colorado's Deion Sanders makes fun of Colorado State's head coach after win

The Colorado Buffaloes have overcome an intense week in preparation for their matchup with the Colorado State Rams. As the Buffaloes rolled past the Rams, the Buffs seem to have weathered the storm and now enjoy the perks of winning. Amongst those is the ability to rub the triumph in their rivals face, and Deion Sanders did not miss his chance to get one last shot at Rams head coach Jay Norvell.

The Buffaloes are now ready to move on from their big triumph in the Rocky Mountain Showdown and prepare for their homecoming game on September 21st. Baylor will be in town looking to upset a sold-out Folsom Field. However, Deion could not resist having one last laugh at his rival coach, Norvell.

On Sanders first press conference since his Buffaloes imposed their will over Norvell’s Rams for the second consecutive year, Coach Prime did not forget about those comments. And as he took a picture with a young girl who went up on stage to ask him questions, Deion mocked Norvell.

“Put your shades on, they hate when we do that. Oh, that was last week.”

Buffaloes Head Football Coach Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime during pregame warmups prior to the start of the contest as the host UCLA Bruins defeat the visiting University of Colorado Buffaloes 28-16 on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The animosity between both coaches goes back to last season when Norvell spoke on Sanders’ personality and particularly emphasized his looks. The Rams head coach targeted Sanders’ sunglasses and hoodie, suggesting it was disrespectful coming from a grown man. Both sides won’t meet again until the 2029 NCAA season.

Baylor head coach shares his thoughts on Colorado ahead of matchup

Every team that faces the Buffaloes knows they are in for a shaky week, anything they say can fuel the fire and every answer is carefully worded. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was cautious and opted to express respect for Sanders’ program. Aranda kept it football-related. Baylor will not bite into the bait and feed Colorado any bulletin board material.

“I have a lot of respect for him. The energy, notoriety and the juice that he’s brought to that program. We’re going into a homecoming game for them and it’s going to be packed. It’s nationally televised and it’s probably not for us, it’s probably for them. He’s doing a great job.”

Aranda addressed one of the hottest topics in college football. As the head coach spoke on the Buffaloes’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders, too.

“The quarterback makes some really hard throws. If he knows what you’re in, he eats you up and the throws are out before the turns are made and before the coverage has a chance to work a leverage or any of that. Once he knows, it’s bad for the defense.“

