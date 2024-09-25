NCAAF News: Deion Sanders issues very strong wake-up call to Shedeur, Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are trending upward after their nail-biting victory over the Baylor Bears. The Buffaloes pulled off an improbable comeback in the game’s final moments and stole the spotlight. However, Deion Sanders issued a strong wake-up call to Shedeur and the rest of the Buffaloes as they move forward into the season.

The Buffaloes have turned the page after their significant collapse against Nebraska winning in consecutive outings to improve their record to 3-1. The Buffaloes are already one win away from tying last year’s win total. As the Buffaloes intend to make a college football Bowl, Deion’s team cannot let off the gas pedal. Coach Prime had a very strong wake-up call for his team ahead of their second match on the Big 12 schedule against the UCF Knights.

“We got blessed with the outcome of that game. We really got blessed. You guys are out here like you dominated,” Sanders said, via Sports Illustrated. “When are you going to want this for you? Not for me, for you? For your family? For your siblings? When are you going to want it?“

Deion addresses son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ play

The Buffaloes escaped with a miraculous win over the Bears, largely thanks to their quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. On the last play of the game, Sanders rolled out of the pocket and launched a prayer downfield. As Shedeur would confess, “God answered the prayer”, LaJohntay Wester came down with the ball in the endzone and sent the game to overtime.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes (L) has a word with Shedeur Sanders #2 before his first offensive drive in the first half of a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion talked on his son’s performance and put him up with the best quarterbacks in the NCAA.

“He’s been consistently Shedeur, except for one pass. The thing about him, everyone in here, but maybe a couple of y’all, you know when the ball is in his hands, we got a chance. Everybody here knows that, right? Except for a couple haters. You know that.”

Coach Prime previews matchup with UCF

Colorado will face a big challenge on their trip to Orlando to visit the UCF Knights. The Buffaloes will play their first conference game on the road this season when they meet with the 1-0 Knights. Deion opened up on the task at hand.

“I look forward to the contest. They run the ball extremely well, they get to the ball on defense, pretty much a veteran when you are looking at several seniors on each side of the ball so that’s a tremendous amount of experience. They don’t make a lot of mistakes, big quarterback, strong guy that can not only throw the ball but he could run, as well. We got our work cut out for us.”

Deion will head back to his home state as he leads Shedeur and rest of Buffaloes team into a crucial Big 12 conference matchup. Coach Prime may have his son Shilo available for the game, too. Though it is still early to tell whether the safety will start on Saturday or not.

