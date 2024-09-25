Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders issues very strong wake-up call to Shedeur, Buffaloes

Deion Sanders issued a very strong wake-up call to Shedeur and rest of Colorado Buffaloes team after narrow win.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesHead coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

By Federico O'donnell

The Colorado Buffaloes are trending upward after their nail-biting victory over the Baylor Bears. The Buffaloes pulled off an improbable comeback in the game’s final moments and stole the spotlight. However, Deion Sanders issued a strong wake-up call to Shedeur and the rest of the Buffaloes as they move forward into the season.

The Buffaloes have turned the page after their significant collapse against Nebraska winning in consecutive outings to improve their record to 3-1. The Buffaloes are already one win away from tying last year’s win total. As the Buffaloes intend to make a college football Bowl, Deion’s team cannot let off the gas pedal. Coach Prime had a very strong wake-up call for his team ahead of their second match on the Big 12 schedule against the UCF Knights.

We got blessed with the outcome of that game. We really got blessed. You guys are out here like you dominated,” Sanders said, via Sports Illustrated. “When are you going to want this for you? Not for me, for you? For your family? For your siblings? When are you going to want it?

Advertisement

Deion addresses son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ play

The Buffaloes escaped with a miraculous win over the Bears, largely thanks to their quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. On the last play of the game, Sanders rolled out of the pocket and launched a prayer downfield. As Shedeur would confess, “God answered the prayer”, LaJohntay Wester came down with the ball in the endzone and sent the game to overtime.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes (L) has a word with Shedeur Sanders #2 before his first offensive drive in the first half of a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes (L) has a word with Shedeur Sanders #2 before his first offensive drive in the first half of a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Advertisement

Deion talked on his son’s performance and put him up with the best quarterbacks in the NCAA.

NCAAF News: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe sends a strong warning to Georgia ahead of SEC match

see also

NCAAF News: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe sends a strong warning to Georgia ahead of SEC match

He’s been consistently Shedeur, except for one pass. The thing about him, everyone in here, but maybe a couple of y’all, you know when the ball is in his hands, we got a chance. Everybody here knows that, right? Except for a couple haters. You know that.”

Coach Prime previews matchup with UCF

Colorado will face a big challenge on their trip to Orlando to visit the UCF Knights. The Buffaloes will play their first conference game on the road this season when they meet with the 1-0 Knights. Deion opened up on the task at hand.

Advertisement

“I look forward to the contest. They run the ball extremely well, they get to the ball on defense, pretty much a veteran when you are looking at several seniors on each side of the ball so that’s a tremendous amount of experience. They don’t make a lot of mistakes, big quarterback, strong guy that can not only throw the ball but he could run, as well. We got our work cut out for us.”

Deion will head back to his home state as he leads Shedeur and rest of Buffaloes team into a crucial Big 12 conference matchup. Coach Prime may have his son Shilo available for the game, too. Though it is still early to tell whether the safety will start on Saturday or not.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

PSG coach Luis Enrique criticizes Xavi’s Barcelona playing style in new documentary
Soccer

PSG coach Luis Enrique criticizes Xavi’s Barcelona playing style in new documentary

Browns: Myles Garrett provides worrying update about his health
NFL

Browns: Myles Garrett provides worrying update about his health

NFL News: Andy Reid finally makes long-awaited move to give Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs another weapon
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid finally makes long-awaited move to give Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs another weapon

Manchester United: Steve McClaren reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo let down Erik ten Hag
Soccer

Manchester United: Steve McClaren reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo let down Erik ten Hag

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo