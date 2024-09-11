NCAAF News: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes sends strong message to Nebraska QB lookalike Dylan Raiola

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Kansas City Chiefs have both started off their NCAA and NFL seasons, respectively, with great wins over big rivals. Part of their success can be easily traced back to their quarterbacks and the simile between both players could be more than just coincidential. Patrick Mahomes opened up on his relationship with Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola and sent a strong message for the rising star in college football.

The comparisons is right there, at first glimpse Dylan Raiola can be easily mistaken for Patrick Mahomes. The haircut, the facial hair, even the accesories he wears on the field, it all resounds back to Mahomes. It takes a second careful look to realize it is not the Chiefs quarterback, but instead a young college football player. However, as Raiola takes on the field, his every movement and reaction hints to an inspiration on the NFL’s biggest talent.

Some say it is weird, others even call it corny, those younger refer to it as ‘cringe’. Nevertheless, many take it for what it is: a young player inspiring on one of the best players in the history of the sport. The Chiefs‘ QB is more inclined towards this latter belief.

“It’s cool, honestly. I was that guy, grew up watching players. I loved A-Rod, played SS, would try to make plays just like him. It helped me become the athlete that I am. It’s just telling me I’m getting a little old,” Mahomes commented on press conference. “I think he’s going to make his own stamp on the game.“

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Colorado Buffalos and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE

Mahomes explained he refers to Raiola as ‘Lil Cuzzo’ and has gotten to know him and train together on the offseason. Raiola has since taken up from Mahomes every move, not just his iconic pregame ritual, though that is what social media set their sight on. Raiola has noticeably learned from Mahomes as he is leading a revamped Cornhuskers team through the NCAA Football season.

Raiola explains why he wears number 15

Raiola’s look is clearly a reference to Mahomes. Dylan rocks a mohawk with the same beard style as Patrick. When he arrives at the stadium he tends to wear similar tinted eyeglasses to those Mahomes styles. The similarities are not excluded to the gridiron, either. On the field Raiola accesorizes his fairly similar to the Chiefs’, Huskers unis with the same undershirt as Mahomes. Long sleeve on the right arm, short sleeve on the left.

Moreover, Raiola wears the number 15. So if the two were to swap jobs for a day, fans would not tell them apart. That is until Mahomes blows opponents out of the water effortlessly, and Raiola struggles to even call the shots at the huddle. However, the Huskers QB explained his number choice is not Mahomes-related.

“I wore 15 in my first year of football, actually [because of] Tim Tebow,” Raiola said. “A strong Christian person. He played football at Florida and I look up to people who have good character and are a good person. He was that guy at the time. I kind of went away from it and went to 1, and it felt better to be at 15 honestly.”

Raiola won’t change his appearance at the moment, at least not unless Mahomes changes his. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is unbothered by his college football aper. And it is only those foreign to the bond between both players who seem to have an issue with Raiola’s antics.

For the moment, they are both focused on football and looking to guide their teams to a major accomplishment. Mahomes is chasing the ‘three-peat’, Raiola behind a National Championship that seems less far-fetched with the expanded college football playoffs. And if summoning Mahomes’ football identity grants any powers, then Raiola won’t shy away from making good use of them.