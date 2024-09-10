NCAAF News: Miami OC makes something clear to Heisman favorite Cam Ward, Hurricanes

It is all about the U. It has always been that way. The Miami Hurricanes got off to an electric start to the college football season and their offense has shown glimpses of greatness. Fans are hopeful for a return to the glory days and rightfully so as the Canes have looked as good as any other program in the NCAA. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson addressed his unit’s success and sent out a maxim to Heisman trophy favorite, Cam Ward, and the team.

College football has just begun. Week in and week out any school in the nation can shock the world and no team is ever safe from stumbling along the road. The Hurricanes have been recently introduced in the contenders conversation and know they cannot get ahead of themselves. In order to do so, Miami is aware they cannot afford to have an one-dimensional offense. Although transfer quarterback Cam Ward has balled out during the opening weeks and looked like the real deal.

“I don’t know if one guy will catch 100 balls this year,” Dawson said, via Miami Herald. “I would rather have six guys catch 50 to be personally honest with you. One guy might [catch 100 passes], I don’t know, but … the receiver room is talented. The ball is getting spread out.“

“The sun isn’t going to shine on you every week, so when you get opportunities, make plays because we’re going to roll other guys in there and the ball is going to get distributed probably a little bit different than it did last year. People have to be comfortable with that, and people have to find ways also to affect the game without the ball.”

Quarterback Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes in action against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In 2023, the Hurricanes offense relied entirely on three receivers (Xavier Gestreppo, Colbie Young, and Jacolby George). This recipe proved for failure and the Canes finished the season with a 7-5 record despite a 4-0 start to the year. Dawson has learned from it and expects his team to not sleep on its laurels. Championships are won in January, and the Hurricanes have not made it out of September yet.

New QB on the block has his priorities straight

Cam Ward tranferred to the Hurricanes from Washington State and has since revamped Miami’s attack. Fans had long dreamed for an established signal caller and Ward’s arrival has brought hope back to the U. Ward has been the talk of the town, in a city where superstar athletes galore, however he remains focused and aware of his OC’s comments.

“It just shows the playmakers we’ve got,” Ward said after the FAMU game Saturday. “It also shows the depth we got, too, from the freshmen to the seniors like Restrepo to Zay Horton, who’s gonna end up being a big, top player for us right now and as we get going to the future of the season. But it just shows the depth, the chemistry that we all have with each other on and off the field. For sure, it’s starting to get more together as we get going.”

Heisman ranking heading to Week 3

It is still too early and some names will rise while others will fall from the rankings but after here are the favorites to win the Heisman trophy in the NCAA 2024 season.

