Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Longhorns' HC makes big warning about Arch Manning to the rest of the league

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian sent a big warning to the college football landscape about Arch Manning.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns warming up before the game vs the Wyoming Cowboys at DKR-Memorial Stadium.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireArch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns warming up before the game vs the Wyoming Cowboys at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

By Federico O'donnell

The Texas Longhorns are the top ranked team in college football. Despite an injury to their starting quarterback, Steve Sarkisian’s roster is stacked and is the biggest threat in college football. As Arch Manning stepped in and showed the offense can thrive with him at the helm, Sarkisian warned the rest of the league about what the backup QB brings to the table.

Talented quarterbacks are a finite resource. Summer camps or focused trainings can help develop more talents, but to play the position is a gift only a select few possess. Arch has it, his surname only confirms the obvious. Manning is synonym of quarterback in football, and Arch has shown he has taken from his family name. Manning threw for 4 TDs as Texas rolled past UTSA, and the comparisons to Eli and Peyton were unavoidable.

Manning only needed a few snaps to showcase his attributes. Despite the relatively small sample size, Sarkisian has seen enough to be re-encouraged on his backup QB. As he witnessed Arch’s legacy game, Sark has sent a warning to the rest of the NCAA.

Advertisement

The more things we can do really well, I feel like the tougher we are to defend,” Sarkisian said, per Austin American-Statesman. “That’s the run game, the (run-pass option), the play-action pass, the screen game, the drop-back pass. Well, now all of a sudden, we have this element of quarterback run that we can add as a twist, too.”

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns warming up before the game vs the BYU Cougars at DKR-Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns warming up before the game vs the BYU Cougars at DKR-Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

Perhaps the biggest play Manning pulled off during the Longhorns 56-7 victory was a 67-yard rushing touchdown in which he went deep into his skills bag to juke a defender en-route to the endzone. Eli and Peyton could only dream of making such play. Those traits should be credited to the athleticism from his grandfather and legendary QB Archie and his dad Cooper who played wide receiver up until college when he had to retire due to a medical condition in his spine.

NCAAF News: Manning, Ewers teammate makes bold promise on Texas Longhorns season

see also

NCAAF News: Manning, Ewers teammate makes bold promise on Texas Longhorns season

The Longhorns will not change their football DNA, though

Having a quarterback that can break out of the pocket and blast through to the second level is fun and is an alternative no team could complain about. However, when a quarterback becomes too much of a runner, problems arise. The most important player on the field cannot be risked constantly on a heavy QB run system. Sarkisian has seen it firsthand before, and is certain that is not the plan going forward.

Advertisement

On the one hand, the Longhorns have no interest in becoming run-heavy because Arch is still their backup quarterback. Despite that fact, Sarkisian still does not believe Manning’s running ability will change the identity of his team when the QB takes over next college football season.

I don’t think we’re ever going to walk out here and our quarterback’s going to carry the ball 10 to 20 times a game. That’s just not who we are. There’s a lot of ways to skin a cat, but that’s not the way we like to do it. But that doesn’t mean we can’t utilize it some at critical moments to keep people honest. And so that’s kind of how we’ll move going forward.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Colorado's Deion Sanders makes fun of Colorado State's head coach after win
Sports

NCAAF News: Colorado's Deion Sanders makes fun of Colorado State's head coach after win

Warriors News: Steve Kerr makes a serious confession on Draymond Green vs Jordan Poole incident
NBA

Warriors News: Steve Kerr makes a serious confession on Draymond Green vs Jordan Poole incident

Video | Champions League: AC Milan - Liverpool must see Christian Pulisic goal
Soccer

Video | Champions League: AC Milan - Liverpool must see Christian Pulisic goal

HC John Harbaugh makes something clear about Ravens' Lamar Jackson following a tough season start
NFL

HC John Harbaugh makes something clear about Ravens' Lamar Jackson following a tough season start

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo