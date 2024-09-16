NCAAF News: Manning, Ewers teammate makes bold promise on Texas Longhorns season

Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers' teammate has high expectations for Texas Longhorns as they are number one ranked team in the NCAA.

The Texas Longhorns have become a powerhouse in college football. Off to a 3-0 start to the season, the team coached by Steve Sarkisian has marveled spectators across the nation. Whether Arch Manning or Quinn Ewers is at the helm, one key player in particular believes this season is about much more than just rankings or playoffs.

Quinn Ewers sustained an injury last time out when the Longhorns stomped UTSA 56-7. Arch Manning came in and put on a clinic. Ewers is still considered the starter and will likely not change throughout the course of the season. Nevertheless, fans were mesmerized by Manning’s performance and will have no complaints if Eli and Peyton’s nephew is to start.

Either quarterback grants the Longhorns a great chance to win, and making a deep run in the postseason. So, if Ewers misses some time, the team has nothing to worry about. Manning can handle it. As Manning lead Texas to a big win in their third match of the season, the Longhorns escalated up to the number one position in the college football rankings, surpassing the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, a teammate of the QB duo ordered not to sleep on these laurels and focus at the ultimate goal down in Austin, Texas. Job is not finished, whatsoever and the Longhorns are shooting for the stars.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

“If we just settle right now, then we’re not gonna be legendary,” Michael Taaffe said, via Burnt Orange Nation. “Our goal coming here was to be a legendary, to get our year 2024 to be on this DKR stadium and that’s our goal. That’s what we’re striving for every single day.”

Taaffe is a junior defensive back who has registered three solo tackles, nine assited, one QB hit, and a pass breakup so far this college football season.

Ewers’ optimistic injury update

When Quinn Ewers exited the field towards the locker room last Saturday night, many feared the starting Longhorns QB would be out for considerable time. As he is set to declare for the NFL Draft next spring, it seemed he may miss out on his junior year at the NCAA level.

The medical tests offered optimistic results, though. As Sarkisian indicated, Ewers is questionable to play next Saturday when the team faces the University of Louisiana Monroe. Questionable is quite an improvement for Ewers who was first believed to be out for weeks.

If Ewers is deemed healthy enough to start on Saturday, the Longhorns may still field Arch as the starter just to be extra cautious. After Manning’s last outing, it is not wild to start him against a weaker opponent at home.