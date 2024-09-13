NCAAF News: Indiana HC Curt Cignetti delivers bold message to UCLA ahead of Rose Bowl

Curt Cignetti is very confident that Indiana can secure a victory against UCLA. Ahead of the Rose Bowl, he sent a message to his rival that was nearly threatening in tone.

In Week 3 of the 2024 college football season, the Indiana Hoosiers will take on UCLA at the Rose Bowl, one of the most significant games of the year. Ahead of the matchup, rookie head coach Curt Cignetti sent a message to his opponents that was almost threatening, asserting that the game would be an easy win for him.

The Rose Bowl will not only be Cignetti’s first bowl game as a head coach but also his debut in the Big Ten Conference. This is a particularly special occasion for a head coach who has won his first two games of the 2024 season by substantial margins against FIU and Western Illinois.

In recent comments made on Monday, September 9, Cignetti described the game as more of a business trip for him and his players, downplaying the significance of the Rose Bowl. He stated, “For me and the team, it’s more of a business trip. Whether we’re playing in the Rose Bowl or in a parking lot, it’s all the same.”

It’s worth noting that a couple of months ago, in July, Cignetti made disparaging remarks about the Rose Bowl, referring to it as an “old stadium” and stating they were going there to “kick somebody’s butt.” Although he claimed these comments were not directed at UCLA, they were meant for the team they were about to face.

Indiana University Football vs FIU in Bloomington, USA – 31 Aug 2024

Indiana’s Last Rose Bowl Appearance

The last time Indiana played in the Rose Bowl was in 1968, where they lost 3-14 to USC in front of 102,946 spectators. Among Big Ten teams, Indiana is one of the few to have played at least one game in the Rose Bowl.

Indiana’s 2024 Season So Far

Indiana enters the Rose Bowl as favorites, with their new head coach leading a strong roster, including some players from James Madison. The Hoosiers started the season with a convincing 31-7 win against FIU and a dominant 77-3 victory over Western Illinois in Week 2. Following the Rose Bowl, the Hoosiers will return home to face Charlotte.