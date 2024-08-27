NCAAF News: Colorado coach Deion Sanders makes tough admission on his son Shedeur

College Football is closing in and every program is preparing for a big season ahead. Perhaps none bigger than what Colorado Buffaloes‘ Deion Sanders is coming up against. Last season was not remotely close to what Colorado envisioned and as his team ended the season on a six-game losing streak, Sanders is now eager to get redemption.

However, it is not strictly about football for Deion. The Buffaloes’ roster includes two names that hit close to home for ‘Primetime’ and those are his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. The former is Colorado’s starting QB and has been coached by his son through high school and in Jackson State University prior to Deion’s departure for the ‘Centennial State’. Shedeur remained on his father’s NCAA journey, via the transfer portal.

The 2024 College Football season will be special in many ways and Buffaloes´ fans cannot wait for it to arrive, however their leader and charismatic coach has admitted his mixed feelings on coaching Shedeur who is set to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

“This season is like, ‘I can’t wait it to start but I don’t want it to be over,’ because this is it. This is it. You know, this is the last time Shedeur and I gonna make that walk at that last game. And that’s going to be tough,” Deion admitted on Outta Pocket with RGIII. “Although I’m 100% sure that I’m not going to be their coach next year, I’m still gonna have influence on their lives because I’m their father.“

Deion Sanders head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes calls a play during the first half of their game aginast the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Buffaloes’ ultra-rare gem to watch next season

Deion Sanders is what is known as a “player’s coach“, and what that motto translates to is his ability to guide young stars and attract talents to the University of Colorado’s football program. Shedeur and Shilo were bound to play for the Buffaloes due to their birthname, but star Travis Hunter joined ‘Primetime’ based purely on trust on his leadership.

The sensational athlete who can play both at the wide receiver position and cornerback has been under Sanders’ wing since 2022 when Deion coached at Jackson State. Hunter made use of the transfer portal and became a Buffaloe in 2023 cementing himself in College Football.

Under the guidance of arguably the best cornerback in NFL history, Hunter has consolidated his play and is in an impeccable position to progress and become a professional football player. Whether that’ll be as a WR or CB remains to be seen.

Shedeur and Shilo’s stats in Colorado

During the 2023 College Football season Shedeur Sanders registered over 3,000 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. Along with only three interceptions, Sanders’ TD production decreased compared to his previous seasons at Jackson State, though he also diminished his turnovers.

As for Shilo, the safety will enter his sixth season at the college level and thus will be 24 years old when Colorado hosts North Dakota State on August 29th. In 2023 the defensiveback tallied four forced fumbles, an interception, and a touchdown, along with54 solo tackles.