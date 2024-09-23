NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns HC has strong reaction to Arch Manning's starting debut

Arch Manning made his official starting debut in college football this past Saturday. On a 51-3 victory for the Texas Longhorns over the UL Monroe Warhawks, the ‘heir’ played an overall solid game despite some errors which were to be expected due to the circumstance. Head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the team’s play and had a strong reaction to Arch’s starting premiere.

It was not Manning’s best night, though it was not bad by any means, either. Arch showed flashes of his great potential on many plays, whereas on others he revealed room for improvement. And that is a good thing for an athlete as young as Manning is. Arch completed 51% of his passes and threw for two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Despite the turnovers, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian had a positive outlook on his backup’s first appearance as QB1.

“I’ve just been impressed for me, for a guy early on in his career, for the way he rebounded,” Sarkisian stated, via InsideTexas. “A year ago after that pick, that might have taken a minute for him to rebound from. I thought he responded really well mentally. I thought his poise and composure was really good Saturday. It was impressive for me from a maturity standpoint of how far that he’s grown.“

On Manning’s first drive as a starter in college football, the quarterback threw an interception. Though many could drown in their sorrow, Arch quickly put the turnover behind him. On the very next possession Manning came out firing right away, he launched a deep pass for a 56-yard completion. The huge play swinged momentum and set up the first touchdown on the evening. The Longhorns would not get off the pedal during the course of the match.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Manning’s big play after his mistake is not only a credit to him but also to head coach Sarkisian. Coach Sark put his faith in his quarterback, refusing to throw in the towel or stray from the gameplan after a single bump in the road.

One-and-done for Manning as QB1?

Whether Arch Manning starts or sits on the bench next Saturday will be decided entirely by Quinn Ewers’ status. Manning’s debut performance was really solid, and would have ensured his starting job in almost any other football program in the NCAA. However, No.1 ranked Texas is not any other program. The team is certain Ewers is their guy for the task this season and will ride with him until the wheels come off.

So, while the team prepares for their upcoming matchup against Mississippi State, when the SEC season will get underway, the staff has not decided on who will command the huddle. Quinn Ewers returned to practices on Monday and looked in great spirits during the weekend, which could signal for his return sooner rather than later. Sarkisian was prudent while addressing the QB situation in Austin, Texas.

“I would say if I had to put a report out, he’d be questionable for Saturday, but we’ll see how he goes throughout the week and monitor how he responds to tomorrow coming off of today’s practice.”

