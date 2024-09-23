NCAAF News: Three schools commit to AAC, reject Pac-12's multi-million dollar offer

The schools chose to remain with the AAC despite reportedly being offered a multi-million dollar package to leave the conference and join the Pac-12.

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) is expected to maintain its current structure, at least through the remainder of the 2024 season, as three schools are reportedly set to make a key announcement. These institutions recently turned down a lucrative offer from the Pac-12, which had been courting them with a multi-million dollar proposal aimed at luring their athletic programs.

The schools in question—Memphis, Tulane, and USF—are said to be on the verge of reaffirming their commitment to the AAC. According to sources, the Pac-12’s offer was valued between $10 million and $15 million. The pitch, received by the schools last Monday, promised each a significant revenue boost and even included partial coverage of the exit fees should they decide to leave the AAC.

Tulane joined the AAC in 2022, while Memphis and USF have been members since 2012, with both programs transitioning from Conference USA (Memphis) and the Big East (USF) at that time.

Pac-12’s Expansion Plans March On

Despite this setback, the Pac-12 remains focused on expansion. The conference, which currently has only two remaining members after ten schools departed on August 2, 2024, is still looking to rebuild.

By 2026, the Pac-12 is expected to welcome six new members, including the Boise State Broncos, whose endowment stands at $143 million. Colorado State, another incoming school, will boast the largest endowment among future members, with a total of $580 million.