NCAAF News: Tim Tebow makes something clear about Texas' Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers debate

The Texas Longhorns have a quarterback room even NFL teams could be jealous of. With the likes of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, the Longhorns have the position figured out for the next years. However, as the backup plays at an elite level, the starting job is deemed at stake for Ewers and many incline towards giving the nod to Manning. Tim Tebow has voiced his opinion on the matter and made something clear about the QBs in Austin, Texas.

Tim Tebow is one of the biggest college football symbols of the century. His days with the Florida Gators are still looked up to by many young athletes, and so the former QB’s opinion on the Ewers-Manning debate is an interesting input.

Ewers is considered the starter and his status has been reassured by head coach Steve Sarkisian, however the pressure from fans and media for Manning to extend his gametime is certainly noted. Tebow is certain with his belief in the matter, though.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think Quinn is the guy, and you have an elite backup who’s going to be also probably an elite player, maybe a superstar, and I’m excited to see that,” Tebow said, via On3. “But right now, I really believe it’s Quinn’s time. It’s Quinn’s team. Do they have the best quarterback room in the country? Probably with both of them. Could Arch be an elite quarterback right now? Yes, probably. But I don’t think that you have a controversy.”

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Advertisement

‘Tebow-mania’ is high on Arch

Tebow believes Ewers is the guy for the Longhorns right now. And so does the team. Despite Quinn’s injury, Sarkisian has confirmed Manning is not expected to start as long as Ewers is healthy. Nevertheless, Manning’s skills have impressed and exceeded expectations, which were already set to the standard of a five-star recruit and a young quarterback who shares blood with Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. To say the bar was set high would be an understatement.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Johnny Manziel weighs in on Ewers-Manning debate at Texas Longhorns

“I think Arch has played extremely well, not just well, but excellent to elite. He really has. He’s done so many things, whether it’s been accuracy or poise, decision making, ball placement, athleticism, so many things well, but with all that said, I do not think there’s a quarterback controversy.”

Advertisement

Manning’s great play has been a positive note for Sarkisian’s team. Manning’s entrance to the huddle is not counter-productive on the offense’s showing. And it can even help Ewers. The starting QB can feed off the competition. Pressure makes diamonds, iron sharpens iron. It seems any way the Longhorns go, they cannot go wrong. As many other NCAA programs struggle at the QB department, Texas’ problem is a beautiful one to have.