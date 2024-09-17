Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Johnny Manziel weighs in on Ewers-Manning debate at Texas Longhorns

Johnny Manziel made his case on the debate involving the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns warming up before their game vs the Rice Owls at DKR-Memorial Stadium
By Federico O'donnell

The Texas Longhorns have two talented quarterbacks who could easily start in any other team. However, when a team has two starting-caliber quarterbacks, the team has no starting quarterback. A decision has to be made and stand by it. Texas made their decision: Quinn Ewers is their guy this season, though recency bias points to Arch Manning as the true QB1. Legendary college football quarterback Johnny Manziel rested his case on this debate.

Quinn Ewers sustained an injury on Saturday night, although he is not expected to be out for considerable time. The Longhorns‘ offense erupted after Manning’s entrance and the performance raised some questions on whether Ewers’ spot is at stake.

Johnny Manziel knows a thing or two about commanding a football program in the state of Texas, though he did so at a different school. And as the discussion ongoes, the former Texas A&M quarterback made his stance known.

I think obviously what he’s done the last few years there, and even this year, this is very much still Quinn’s job,” Manziel said, per On3.

‘Johnny Football’ speaks on Arch Manning

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner addressed Arch Manning’s play as the backup QB stole the show in his last outing. Despite his limited playtime Arch showcased his skills and some have even snuck him into consideration for the Heisman. That seems far fetched, but Arch has definitely put the NCAA on notice.

For Arch to come in and do what he did that early, read the play to perfection and just outrace everyone to the end zone. I think it’s something that when you’re watching on Saturday, everyone’s eyes kind of opened up a little bit.

Manning is still considered the backup QB, and to call him a Heisman candidate, let alone favorite, would be a longshot. However, the young freshman continues to impress and evolve and has already turned heads all over the college football landscape.

Federico O'donnell

Federico O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

