NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe makes surprising admission on Nick Saban's retirement

Nick Saban‘s Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a big hit when the winningest-program in the poll era fell to the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl. As the Wolverines advanced to the match for the college football National Championship, a rocky offseason was about to kickstart in Tuscaloosa. However, many players amongst them star quarterback Jalen Milroe were unaware of what was coming to them.

Milroe had the game defining play in the New Year’s Day match against Michigan. In what was Nick Saban’s last call for the Crimson Tide, Milroe was stopped short of the endzone on a QB draw play in 4th and goal in overtime. The game situation was as big as it can get. Last play to keep the season alive, however, it went horribly wrong. But the tackle Milroe received was not close to the bigger unexpected hit he and the program would sustain in the following days.

Nick Saban announced he would retire from Alabama’s program after winning six national titles during his tenure. Saban arrived at the Crimson Tide in 2007, and so the great college football‘s head coach departure was a big blow to the system he installed. One for which many players were not ready.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Going back to everything that transpired once Coach Saban retired. I was unaware that he was going to retire but I do acknowledge why he retired and I understand why he retired. I’m so happy for him,” Milroe said, via Alabama.com.

College GameDay analyst Nick Saban on set during the programÃ¢â‚¬â ¢s broadcast from College Station, Texas, ahead of the season-opening game between Texas A&M and Notre Dame on August 31, 2024.

Advertisement

New days in Tuscaloosa

Kalen DeBoer has taken over since Saban’s retirement and the changes could not be more evident. At first glance, the head coach’s office has been modernized and looks nothing like Saban’s old-fashioned workspace.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Chiefs" Patrick Mahomes sends strong message to Nebraska QB lookalike Dylan Raiola

The team’s legacy is untouched, though. Saban might be gone, but his winning expectations are everpresent in the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide started the 2024 NCAA season with a 2-0 record, although they are yet to face tougher opponents. Next week they will come up against the Winsconsin Badgers. However, their big test will come September 28th when they host the Georgia Bulldogs.

Advertisement

As for Nick, the former head coach is now an analyst and gets to talk football through and through as he always did, minus the sideline stress and endless scouting hours.

“As athletes we always talk about life after football, what about life after coaching? You know he has so much life that he can experience and he can enjoy now that he’s done coaching the game of football. He loves football, and now he’s able to talk in the broadcasting room of football and talk about something he loves. So I’ll always support Coach Saban,” Milroe stated.

Advertisement