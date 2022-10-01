Nebraska take on Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Nebraska and Indiana meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The home team must win games to improve the record. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Cornhuskers are a mess this season with just one win after just four weeks into the 2022 season. The last two weeks were losses against Georgia Southern and Oklahoma. So far the only victory for the Cornhuskers in 2022 was against North Dakota at home 38-17.

The Hoosiers have a better record than Nebraska, but they lost in Week 4 against Cincinnati in what was the end of their winning streak that began in the first week of the season.

Nebraska and Indiana play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 1 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Hoosiers can take advantage of the Cornhuskers' bad start.

Nebraska vs Indiana: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Nebraska and Indiana at the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is BTN