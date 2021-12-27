Nevada against Western Michigan play in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Nevada vs Western Michigan: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl in the US

Nevada (8-4) and Western Michigan (7-5) play for the Quick Lane Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Ford Field on December 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM (ET). The offensive power of a team will be enough to win this game by rushing yards. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Wolf Pack won eight games during the regular season and lost only four games, three of which were against conference rivals at MWC. The conference record was also positive for the team at 5-3.

Western Michigan Broncos had defensive problems after Week 5 in the 2021-22 NCAA Football season, they had won four of five games at the beginning of the season but after Week 5 the team lost four of seven games.

Nevada vs Western Michigan: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 27, 2021.

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Nevada vs Western Michigan: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Nevada vs Western Michigan: Storylines

Nevada Wolf Pack won the final game of the regular season against a conference rival, Colorado State on the road 52-10. But prior to that victory, the Wolf Pack lost two consecutive weeks to San Diego State 21-23 and Air Force 39-41. Nevada's home record was 5-2 overall, while the team won just two of five games on the road during the regular season.

Carson Strong is the starting quarterback for Nevada, this season he has thrown for 367-523 passes completed, 70.2%, 4186 yards, 8.0 yards per attempt, 36 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Toa Taua is the Wolf Pack's top running back with 704 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

Western Michigan Broncos opened the regular season with a 14-47 loss to Michigan on the road, but after that game the Broncos won four consecutive weeks against Illinois State, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, and Buffalo. The offense was playing well, but the team suffered a defensive problem that led to four losses in the next seven weeks after that winning streak.

Kaleb Eleby is the leader of the Broncos offense, he is the QB1 of the team with 222/349 passes completed, 63.6%, 3115 yards, 8.9 yards per attempt, 21 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. Jefferson and Tyler are the Broncos' top running backs with 836 and 1004 rushing yards respectively.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Nevada vs Western Michigan in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Quick Lane Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Nevada vs Western Michigan: Predictions And Odds

Nevada Wolf Pack are underdogs with +6.5 ATS and +215 moneyline at FanDuel, they have trouble winning away games and the rival team have a dangerous offense. Western Michigan are favorites with -6.5 points to cover and -235 moneyline. The totals is offered at 56 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: Western Michigan -6.5.



FanDuel Nevada +6.5 / +215 Totals 56 Western Michigan -6.5 / -235

* Odds via FanDuel