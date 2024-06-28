Caitlin Clark continues her quest to become one of the greatest basketball players. Now, the point guard for the Indiana Fever has shattered another WNBA record in her rookie season.

Caitlin Clark is poised to become the greatest female basketball player in history. Now, the point guard for the Indiana Fever has once again made headlines by breaking an astonishing WNBA record in her rookie season.

Earlier this year, Caitlin Clark’s name dominated the WNBA headlines. The former Iowa point guard made herself available for the draft, and the Indiana Fever had the fortune of selecting her with the 1st overall pick.

Clark is undeniably one of the most talented players in the league. Despite being overlooked for the U.S. National Team at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she continues to make history with the Fever, setting numerous records at the professional level.

Caitlin Clark breaks impressive WNBA record in just 19 games

The hype surrounding Caitlin Clark prior to her arrival in the WNBA appears to be justified. The point guard entered the league with high expectations and has certainly lived up to them so far.

Despite the Indiana Fever not having a standout 2024 season as a team, it has been an impressive rookie campaign for Clark individually. She has delivered remarkable performances on the court and recently broke a new record in just 19 games played.

In a Thursday matchup against the Seattle Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena, the game ended with an 89-77 victory for Seattle. However, Caitlin’s individual performance once again shocked everyone.

In the first half of the game alone, Clark shattered an astonishing WNBA rookie record. She became the fastest player to reach 300 points scored, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists.

Caitlin Clark, star player of the Indiana Fever

Clark achieved these milestones in just 19 games, surpassing the previous record holders Andrea Stinson and Shannon Johnson, who reached this milestone in 22 games.

Will Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever make it to the playoffs?

While Caitlin Clark’s individual performances have been remarkable, she has not found team success with the Fever. After 19 games, her team is 7-12, currently sitting in 5th place in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the Indiana Fever’s challenging season, they have not been eliminated from playoff contention. With 21 games remaining in the season, Caitlin Clark and her team need to strive for perfection to have a chance at advancing.