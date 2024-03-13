The Janel Grant civil suit against former WWE owner Vince McMahon continues to paint the wrestling organization in a horrible light. For decades the WWE has earned billions of dollars for their brand of “sports entertainment”, but behind the curtain there have been years of neglect towards injured wrestlers, a blind eye towards drug use, and accusations of sexual assault stemming all the way back to the 1980s.

At the center of the dirty laundry has stood Vince McMahon, who survived going to jail once before in the famous wrestling steroid scandal of the early 1990’s. Since January the now 78-year-old has seen come to light accusations that McMahon and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis partook in brutal sex acts intended to dehumanize Janel Grant.

Janel Grant alleges that she was given a job at the WWE as a way to perform demeaning sex acts with McMahon and later Laurinaitis, and even being used as a bargaining chip in contract negotiations with talent. Grant was basically a sex slave, she alleges that in one of the acts she took part in, McMahon defecated on her head. Questions have been raised as to how many of the top executives at the WWE knew that all of this was going on, that has been answered by a report by Front Office Sports.

Four executives that ‘knew’ about Vince McMahon and Janel Grant

The biggest names on the list belong to WWE president Nick Khan and McMahon’s own daughter Stephanie McMahon who was once WWE’s chairwoman, but she left the company in 2023 when her father returned.

WWE COO Brad Blum and former head of WWE’s legal department, Brian Nurse, were the other two executives named in the report by Front Office Sports.

The report indicates that Khan and Blum allegedly covered up McMahon’s relationship with Grant, it is important to note that no one that was mentioned are accused of abuse or participating in the mentioned sex acts, rather they were “in the know”.

Janel Grant’s WWE salary

According to the lawsuit documents, it was Blum, at McMahon’s request, who offered Grant a job in the WWE in 2019 in the company’s legal department, Grant’s annual salary at the time was $75,000.

It is reported that Grant did “little work” and that McMahon himself told Blum and Khan about the relationship between the two. In 2020 Grant was moved to talent relations and under the supervision of John Laurinaitis, with whom Grant alleges she was forced to have sex with at the request of McMahon.

At an executives’ meeting Grant mentions that she spoke with Stephanie McMahon and in Grant’s testimony she implies that Stephanie may have had knowledge of what was going on between Grant and her father.

Eventually Grant would sign an NDA, but when Vince McMahon failed to make the agreed upon payment, Grant exposed what she claims happened to her at the WWE.

WWE has issued various statements on the matter but not much else.