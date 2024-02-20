Vince McMahon’s sexual assault civil case has opened up a lot of can of worms with what goes on in the wrestling industry. Many of the alleged practices date back to a time when WWE was not a publicly traded company, the wrestlers had no health insurance, and many had to pay for their own hotel rooms in order to make a show.

In an interview for Newsmax the 64-year-old former pro wrestler made a damning claim that WWE executives for a long time put talent in “bad situations”, meaning forcing them to partake in sexual favors.

According to Paul Roma, his former tag team partner Jim Powers told Roma that a WWE executive made a pass at him and that he told WWE brass at the time. Roma also went on to explain that another former tag team partner quit the business altogether after a WWE executive at the time wanted a sexual favor in exchange for money.

Paul Roma on WWE executives’ sexual misconduct

Roma also indicated that WWE executives who made passes at wrestlers ranged from bookers, those in charge of actually putting a card together, agents, those assigned to make sure wrestlers are on time, and other executives were all offering drugs, money, and position in exchange for sexual favors.

Roma stated that WWE executives “put you in really, really bad situations, especially once you started making some money,” on “Banfield.” “You find out that your job’s on the line. Either do it or get fired, and I witnessed quite a few that walked away. Money wasn’t worth it to go that route.”

All of these details have begun to come to light after Vince McMahon’s allegations of sexual misconduct and using company funds to lavish the plaintiff Janel Grant with gifts after allegedly demeaning her via sexual acts ranging from threesomes to using her as a bargaining chip for contract negotiations with other talents.

A report from News 4 in Jacksonville has reported that a Chicago based law firm is seeking more victims to speak out about McMahon and the WWE’s practices.