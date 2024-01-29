Janel Grant may have aired a lot of dirty laundry regarding Vince McMahon and various members who once worked or continue to work for the WWE. Grant’s accusations stem from McMahon forcing himself on the former employee to sexually trafficking her to other executives and talent in the company.



The Wall Street Journal broke the story with very graphic details of Grant’s four years in the wrestling company. In a nutshell, everything imaginable happened to Grant according to the lawsuit she filed, from being forced to partake in horrendous and forced sex acts with McMahon, multiple men, and having pictures of her passed around WWE talent and executives.

When Grant’s employment was finally terminated at the WWE, she alleges that McMahon forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement even stating that an executive offered to pay her $3 million for her silence. Grant admits she has only received a portion of the agreed upon fee and is one of the reasons she is taking the matter to court.

Who else knew about the abuse Janel Grant suffered

According to the Wall Street Journal and LA Times, besides Vince McMahon who offered Grant employment in exchange for sexual favors, the suit stated disgraced former WWE executive John Laurinaitis has been named as being one of the executives who McMahon would regularly force Grant into having sexual relations with.

One of the WWE superstars mentioned indirectly in the suit was Brock Lesnar, who was not mentioned by name, but according to the report people close to the matter knew in an attempt to resign the former UFC star, Grant was ordered to “create personalized sexual content for a WWE superstar that (McMahon) was trying to re-sign.”.

According to the WSJ article, aside from demeaning sexual acts which ranged to having forced threesomes, one time McMahon went as far as defecating on Grant’s head, Grant was also forced to have sex with Laurinaitis in hotels before the start of workdays.

The Wall Street Journal report also indicated that McMahon had sexual toys which he named after his former professional wrestlers.

On Friday when the allegations were made public Vince McMahon quickly resigned from his role as TKO executive chairman and from his position on the TKO board of directors.

These new allegations are yet another blow to the WWE and McMahon who has a horrid history of allegations and payoffs. In April 2022, the WWE board began investigating nondisclosure agreements related to misconduct claims by women in the company against Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon.

Gifts Vince McMahon gave Janel Grant

According to Marca, Vince McMahon gave Janel Grant many luxury gifts while he forced her to partake in lewd sex acts. McMahon gave or paid for Grant’s medical care, he provided her with event tickets, and luxury items.



Grant received funds for “surgery, upscale jewelry, designer clothing and accessories, and regular deliveries of flowers”. Later McMahon allegedly gave Grant a “luxury car, spa gift certificate, private chef-catered dinners, more jewelry, a substantial Bloomingdales gift card, and a unique food and tea set from Saudi Arabia”.



Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the chief content officer at World Wrestling Entertainment, stated that he does not want to be “bogged down into that” as he continues his work with the black-eyed wrestling company.



Levesque stated that WWE and himself will do “everything possible” to make sure employees are provided a safe working environment.