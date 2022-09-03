Australian Nick Kyrgios has been one of the most controversial young players on the ATP Tour. However, the former World No. 13 has also proved that he has what it takes to defeat the best players. Here, check out more about him.

Few tennis players are more divisive than Nick Kyrgios. The Australian, dubbed “the tennis’ bad boy” from part of the press, broke in the professional tour with style, managing to reach the top 50 of the ATP Ranking at 19 years old, and a career high of No. 13 in 2016.

As 19-year-old he reached 2014 Wimbledon quarter-finals, defeating No. 1 Rafael Nadal, and then repeated the feat at the 2015 Australian Open to become the youngest quarter-finalist at his home Grand Slam event since Cherkasov, 19, in 1990.

Since then, he has won seven ATP Tour singles titles, including the Washington Open twice (2019 and 2022) and reached the final of Wimbledon (2022). However, he’s still a controversial figure, especially for his tantrums on the court, which have made him the player with most fines in history of the ATP, according to Tennishead magazine.

How old is Nick Kyrgios?

Nick Kyrgios was born on April 27, 1995 in Canberra, Australia. He is 27 years old. He played basketball in his early teens before deciding to focus solely on tennis when he was 14 years old. He won the Australian Open - Boys singles in 2013.

How tall is Nick Kyrgios?

Nick Kyrgios is known for being one of the taller players on the ATP Tour. He is 6’ 4” tall, or 1.95 meters. According to his ATP Tour page, he weighs 187 libers. He is right-handed, and plays with a two-handed backhand.

Who is Nick Kyrgios’ coach?

Currently, Nick Kyrgios doesn’t have a coach. During a press conference in this year’s Wimbledon, Kyrgios said: “I watch a lot of tennis and I know my opponents' weaknesses well, but nobody knows my tennis as well as myself, I don't need someone to tell me what to do. Maybe I just need a reinforcement on my staff, someone to give me some peace of mind.”

Who are Nick Kyrgios’ parents?

His parents are George, a house painter, and Norlaila, a computer engineer. According to reports, his father has Greek’s ascendance, while his mother is from Malaysia and was a member of the Selangor royal family. However, she dropped her title as a princess when she moved to Australia in her twenties.

Is Nick Kyrgios married? Who is his partner?

Nick Kyrgios is not married, but he is engaged to blogger Costeen Hatzi, who is usually with his box at his matches. However, Kyrgios used to date fellow tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic. He was also romantically involved with Chiara Passari, who accused him of grabbing her violently in December 2021. He is charged with common assault, according to Sky Sports, and will have to appear in court in October.

How much is Nick Kyrgios’ net worth?

Nick Kyrgios has earned $11,823,860 in prize money, with singles and doubles combined. He also has endorsement deals with brands such as Nike, Yonex, and Beats. According to Sportskeeda, the Australian has a net worth of $15 million, which includes his luxurious home in Canberra, Australia.