North Carolina will host Pitt on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season at Chapel Hill in an ACC clash. Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Pitt will visit North Carolina on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season trying to end their winning streak. The game will be played at Chapel Hill in Durham, North Carolina. Find out here the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (Free Trial).

North Carolina have been perfect so far within the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 3-0 record and they lead the Coastal section also thanks to their 6-1 overall mark. The Tar Heels arrive as the favorites not only because they will be at home, but mainly due to their consistency. They get to this week with three wins in a row, including back-to-back three-point games against Miami and Duke. One extra advantage for them is that they are coming from a bye week.

Pitt, on the other hand, have struggled a lot to stay on a good path. They have a winning record with a 4-3 overall, although the 1-2 conference mark is holding them back. The Panthers haven’t been able to put together decent consecutive performances, so it’s no surprise they arrive after a 24-10 loss visiting the also irregular Louisville Cardinals.

North Carolina vs Pitt: Date

North Carolina will receive Pitt on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, October 29 at 8 PM (ET). The game will be played at Chapel Hill in Durham, North Carolina.

North Carolina vs Pitt: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch North Carolina vs Pitt in the US

The game between North Carolina and Pitt on Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. The other possibility is going to be ACC Network.