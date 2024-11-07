Report: Williams sets high price tag for Red Bull’s pursuit of Franco Colapinto

The Franco Colapinto saga continues. This time, reports suggest that Red Bull will need to pay a substantial sum to bring the driver onto their team.

Franco Colapinto has caught the attention of several Formula 1 teams after a series of strong performances. However, with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon already set to race for Williams in 2025, the Argentine driver needs to secure a seat for next year.

This situation has opened the door for Red Bull, who are reportedly keen on acquiring the 21-year-old as they consider moving on from Sergio Perez. This would mean either Max Verstappen will need a new teammate, or, if Liam Lawson is promoted, VCARB will have an open seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

However, Red Bull’s biggest hurdle may be the hefty price tag attached to Colapinto. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Williams is demanding a significant €20 million fee to release him from his contract.

Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, fueled speculation by meeting with Williams’ James Vowles at the Brazilian Grand Prix, as reported by PlanetF1.com. Negotiations are ongoing, though a final agreement has yet to be reached.

James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams attends the Team Principals Press Conference (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Horner praised Colapinto’s potential, comparing him to Red Bull’s junior drivers at VCARB and Haas. “I think Franco, again, is a kid that’s doing really, really well […] Of course, you’re always keeping an eye on the driver market, and I think Franco definitely has the qualities to be a potential star of the future.”

Decision on Colapinto’s Future Expected Before Season Finale

Vowles indicated that a decision on Colapinto’s future is expected before the season finale in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing the importance of finding the right fit for Colapinto’s development while balancing all parties’ interests.

“The best I can really tell you is we’re actively working with teams that are interested to try and find the right arrangement that helps Franco, that protects Franco as well and protects all parties,” he said in São Paulo.

“It’s never straightforward between Formula 1 teams because you’re competing on track and trying to find a solution for the career of a young driver, but he’s earning his place,” he added. Vowles left an optimistic note: “But I’m confident that before the last race of the season, we’ll have nailed it.”