Gabriel Bortoleto over Franco Colapinto: The key factor behind Sauber’s pick for F1 2025

There's only one seat available for the F1 2025 season after Sauber announced that Gabriel Bartoleto is joining the team. However, there's a key reason why Franco Colapinto wasn't considered it.

Franco Colapinto of Argentina and Williams walks in the Pitlane during Sprint Qualifying
© Mark Thompson/Getty Images Franco Colapinto of Argentina and Williams walks in the Pitlane during Sprint Qualifying

By Natalia Lobo

A key factor behind Sauber’s choice to sign Gabriel Bortoleto over Franco Colapinto for their 2025 F1 lineup has come to light. Despite Colapinto’s standout performances for Williams, where he filled in mid-season for Logan Sargeant, his potential as a candidate for Sauber’s soon-to-be Audi-backed team was ultimately set aside.

Williams had been unwilling to allow a full transfer for Colapinto, preferring instead a loan arrangement. This restriction reportedly impacted Colapinto’s candidacy significantly. As commentator Lawrence Barretto from F1.com noted, Sauber had a strict policy against loan deals, insisting on an outright signing, which “curtailed” Colapinto’s chances with the team.

Sauber/Audi entertained discussions with Williams about Colapinto – with boss James Vowles actively trying to get him the seat – and opened talks with Bortoleto’s team (he’s part of Fernando Alonso’s driver management agency A14) and McLaren,” Barretto explained. Sauber was also exploring other options, speaking with Mercedes junior Mick Schumacher and considering a promotion for their reserve driver Theo Pourchaire.

However, Sauber maintained a “red line” on the terms of their driver acquisition. They were firm in their stance against loan agreements, limiting themselves to drivers they could secure under a full contract. “Sauber/Audi had a red line, though. They were only interested in signing a driver outright. Loan deals were a no-go,” Barretto wrote, emphasizing the decisive impact this policy had on Colapinto’s opportunity.

gabriel bartoleto post

Franco Colapinto had a message for Gabriel Bartoleto on Instagram: “Go friend,” he wrote.

The decision for Sauber’s new team boss, Mattia Binotto, eventually narrowed to Bortoleto or current driver Valtteri Bottas. According to reports, both drivers were agreeable to contract terms, but Sauber ultimately opted for a fresher face in Bortoleto, prioritizing youth over Bottas’ experience.

Colapinto’s reaction to Bortoleto’s news

Through the official Formula 1 page announcement confirming Bortoleto’s place at Sauber, Colapinto shared a warm comment for the Brazilian: “Bravo, my friend,” expressed Franco, along with a fist emoji and a Brazilian flag.

With his arrival in the top tier of single-seater motorsport, Bortoleto will become the 32nd Brazilian in F1 history and the first to compete since 2020. He will share the Audi-powered team with German driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Natalia Lobo

