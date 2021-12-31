The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in the Fiesta Bowl. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it.

The New Year is drawing nearer and the first day of 2022 will be waiting for us with plenty of college football action. Notre Dame and Oklahoma State clash at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale in a can't-miss 2022 Fiesta Bowl. Here, check out the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The Fighting Irish will get off to a fresh start under Marcus Freeman, who will be in charge of his first game at the helm of Notre Dame following Brian Kelly's departure, who took over at LSU.

On the other hand, the Cowboys head into this game after coming up short in their quest for a place in the College Football Playoffs. Oklahoma State suffered a painful defeat to Baylor in the Big 12 championship game, but it's time to turn the page.

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 1 , 2021

Time: 1 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: Storylines

Jack Coan is expected to be behind center for Notre Dame, who showed off one of the best defenses in the year. But unfortunately, they'll miss star players Kyren Williams and Kyle Hamilton in this bowl game.

Oklahoma State, however, will need quarterback Spencer Sanders to reduce the turnovers. Last time out, he threw four interceptions in the crucial matchup against Baylor, and he had two in the previous game. The Cowboys' defense took care of business this season but the departure of Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles, who took the same job at Ohio State, will be challenging.

How to watch or live stream Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State in the US

Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State: Predictions and Odds

