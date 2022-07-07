Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie will face-off today for the 2022 Wimbledon Semifinals. Here, check out information, H2H, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this match in the US.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch or live stream 2022 Wimbledon Semifinals in the US

Novak Djokovic will take on Cameron Norrie for the 2022 Wimbledon Semifinals. Check out everything you need to know about this Wimbledon Championships' game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on fuboTV.

Novak Djokovic has been outstanding as the reigning Wimbledon's champion. In fact, he has qualified to this stage three times in the last five years. In addition, Djokovic has won this tournament those exact three times in his recent past.

Whereas Cameron Norrie has qualified to the semifinals for the first time. Although, being a British player carries a lot of history behind, Norrie has yet to prove himself at the All England Club. In fact, his best performances are in clay-court tournaments, although this time could be different.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie: Match Information

Date: Friday, July 8, 2022

Time: 9:45 AM

Location: Center Court, All England Club, Wimbledon

Live Stream: fuboTV

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As a British tennis player, the grass-court has to be in Cameron Norrie's blood. However, Norrie's best performances happened elsewhere, especifically on clay-court tournaments. Nevertheless, Norrie is a young talented player who has yet a lot to offer.

Whereas Novak Djokovic has nothing to prove anymore. He has 6 Wimbledon Championships' titles on his back. Although, he is fighting for the most Grand Slam titles record, he is just two games away from another one.

As for the record between these two players, they have met just once before. It was at ATP Finals in 2021 where Djokovic won over Norrie in a two-set game. This will be their first matchup on a grass-court tournament.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie in the US

The 2022 Wimbledon Semifinals game between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie to be played on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Center Court of the All England Club in Wimbledon, England

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis matchup. According to BetMGM, Novak Djokovic has -1667 odds to win this Wimbledon Championships' elimination game, while Cameron Norrie has +800 odds to pull up a shocker win.

