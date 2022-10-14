Kansas will visit Oklahoma in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Oklahoma vs Kansas: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 7 in the US

Oklahoma and Kansas will clash in a crucial matchup from Week 7 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Oklahoma Sooners have collapsed. After being the No.6 ranked team in the nation, the downfall has been unstoppable with consecutive losses against Kansas State, TCU and Texas. Last week's 49-0 blowout by the Longhorns at home meant Oklahoma are out of the Top 25. The good news for Brent Venables' team is that the Sooners have won the last 17 meetings with the Jayhawks. Dillon Gabriel is still in the concussion protocol, but is expected to be the starting quarterback.

Meanwhile, Kansas are having a remarkable season with a 5-1 record. Although they come from a 38-31 loss against a strong team like TCU, the Jayhawks are still on their quest for bowl elegibility. That hasn't happened since 2008. Nevertheless, head coach Lance Leipold won't have quarterback Jalon Daniels after the star prospect injured his right shoulder in the last game against the Horned Frogs. Jason Bean would be the starter.

Oklahoma vs Kansas: Date

The Sooners will host the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 15 at 12 PM (ET). The game will be played at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Oklahoma vs Kansas: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch Oklahoma vs Kansas in the US

The game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is ESPN2.