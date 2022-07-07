The first African tennis player to qualify to the Wimbledon Championships' final. Here check out all about her profile information such as his age, height, coach, nationality, ranking and net worth.

Ons Jabeur made history as the first African women to qualify to the Wimbledon Championships' final in the Open Era. In addition, she managed to climb up to the top 10 places of the WTA Ranking. However, it just a tiny bit of Jabeur's tennis career, check out her complete profile.

For example, Jabeur has played all the Grand Slam tournaments at least once, but wasn't able to succeed at any of them. Although, she has made it at least once all the way through to the fourth round at Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the last two years.

In fact, her most recent success was at the Madrid Open 2022 edition. In which she was crowned as champion after a win over the American player Jessica Pegula. Aftwards, she managed to play the Italian Open final but fell short to Iga Swiatek. Check out her entire profile right below.

How old is Ons Jabeur?

Ons Jabeur was born on August 28 1994. She is a 27 year-old tennis player. She made her professional debut at the age of 17 as a wildcard at the Premier 5 Qatar Open in February 2012. In addition, Jabeur managed to mantain a good level to be placed among the top 200 for the next three years.

How tall is Ons Jabeur?

Ons Jabeur's physique might not stand out as other female players. Jabeur is a 5-foot-6 Tunisian player, an average for the Women Tennis Association players. Although, thanks to her heritage, Jabeur might be a tall women among her multicultural family.

Who is Ons Jabeur's coach?

Jabeur's first coach was obviously her mother. As her professional career took off, she started looking for a new mindset to accomplish her dreams. For example, from 2018 to 2020 she was coached by Bertrand Perret, who was also her husband. Although, Jabeur's current coach is Issam Jellali, who is a former Tunisian ATP and Davis Cup player.

Ons Jabeur’s nationality: Where was she born?

Ons Jabeur was born in Ksar El Hellar, Tunisia. The Tunisian-player's mother played tennis recreationally, so tennis was introduced into her life when Jabeur was three and started to walk. Afterwards, she moved to her country's capital to keep improving her game.

Ons Jabeur's WTA Ranking

Ons Jabeur has played professional tennis since she was 16 years old. According to the WTA Tour website, in her career she holds a record of 376 wins and 207 losses. Therefore, Jabeur is currently No.2 at the Women Tennis Association Ranking.

How much is Ons Jabeur's net worth?

According to the WTA Tour website, Jabeur has earned a total of $2,057,240 in prize money through her tennis career. Therefore, her current net worth is between $2 million and $2.5 million dollars in total. This due to undisclosed endorsment deals she have with several sports brands.