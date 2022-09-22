Poland as one of the dual hosts will make their debut game against Croatia for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here, when, where, and how to watch this world champioship game in the US.

Poland vs Croatia: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in the US

The biggest women's volleyball event of the year is here. Poland and the Netherlands will be the dual hosts for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. So, Poland will play against Croatia in Arnhem, Netherlands for the debut game of this world championship event.

Four years ago, Poland couldn't qualify to the biggest volleyball stage of them all. However, as the dual hosts for this edition, Poland are decided to make an impact in the Polish women's volleyball history. However, there are big teams to beat first.

On the other side, Croatia had a good performance in their last European championship participation. In fact, the Croatian volleyball team were the co-hosts of this event. So, they could be a dark horse in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. However, as well as their rivals, they have a long way to go.

Poland vs Croatia: Date

Poland will face Croatia for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship debut match on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Arnhem, Netherlands. Both teams aren't among the favorites, but they will try to start good in this competition with a win.

Poland vs Croatia: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Poland vs Croatia in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship game between Poland and Croatia will be played on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET), and it will be available to watch exclusively on Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.